CPI K Narayana condemns Naidu's arrest, says government. suppressing opposition

CPI National Secretary Dr. K. Narayana has responded to the arrest of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and stated that Chandrababu's arrest is the result of the anarchy created by the YSRCP.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati, he expressed his view that the police arresting Chandrababu Naidu who served a Chief Minister for fourteen years without presenting any evidence reflects the oppressive regime of the YCP.



Narayana highlighted two aspects of governance under the YSRCP, namely, reverse tendering and a vengeful regime. He criticized the YSRCP for sidelining the principles of democracy in their administration. The CPI strongly condemned the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, considering it as part of the YCP government's efforts to suppress opposition.

