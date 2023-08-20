Live
CPI leader Narayana flays YSRCP govt. says it is supporting BJP
CPI leader Narayana has criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP government, accusing them of supporting whatever bills the Central government introduces.
CPI leader Narayana has criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP government, accusing them of supporting whatever bills the Central government introduces. Speaking to media on Vijayawada, he claimed that action has not been taken against Jagan due to his favorable stance towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narayana also highlighted Jagan's prolonged period on bail despite alleged financial crimes, suggesting that even the CBI is unable to take action.
Narayana further stated that the BJP and YCP are working hand in glove and said that the BJP has become the main enemy of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for not implementing the Bifurcation Act. He expressed disappointment that both the TDP and Janasena parties in Andhra Pradesh are also aligning with the BJP. He alleged that their agenda is focused on becoming Chief Minister rather than addressing people's issues, and criticized the halt in the development of Amaravati, the capital city initiated by Modi.
Narayana also questioned BJP state president Purandeswari saying what the latter would do for the welfare of the state. He also stated that CPI considers any party supporting the BJP as the opponent.