CPI Narayana says will strive for Special Status for Andhra Pradesh

CPI National Secretary Narayana has called for special status for Andhra Pradesh and criticized both YSRCP and centre for not announcing special status. Narayana welcomed the meeting of the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, stating that it is a good development for the two states to talk together.

Narayana also expressed disappointment in Modi's attitude, stating that even though his victory has decreased down, his ego has not. He criticized Modi for boasting about getting 400 seats and changing the names of British-era laws. Narayana emphasised that CPI will definitely strive for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

CPI State Secretary Ramakrishna also criticized Jagan mohan Reddy for not pressuring the central government for special status and funds. He called on CM Chandrababu to put pressure on the center for the interests of the state. Ramakrishna highlighted that the people have given power to Chandrababu to defeat Jaganmohan Reddy, not because of the alliance of BJP and Jana Sena parties.