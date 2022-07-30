CPI seeks white paper on state debts

Tirupati: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna demanded the YSRCP government to release a white paper on the state's debts and accused the government of reluctant to give the true picture of the debt burden including the borrowings made by both the present YSRCP and the previous TDP government.

The CPI leader, who was here to participate in the AISF state conference, speaking to media here on Friday, criticised YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy who reportedly said the Andhra Pradesh debt is less compared to others, including the Centre and other state governments as increase in debts was only 32.4 per cent and questioned him how can 32 per cent increase in borrowings is considered less.

Taking a dig at state finance minister, he said he turned a minister of borrowings and no more a finance minister and reiterated his demand to bring out a white paper immediately on the debt burden including through it s corporations, in the last three years of YSRCP rule.

It is shameful on the part of YSRCP leaders indulging in chest beating and claiming that the state government debt burden is less than other states, Ramakrishna said. On the much delayed Polavaram dam construction, the CPI leader said that the government totally ignored providing relief and rehabilitation of the displaced families of Polavaram dam and it is atrocious on the part of government washing of its hands in taking measures to take required steps for the safety and sheltering of the families in the 540 villages facing the threat of inundation on the pretext of Centre not providing funds.

If the government is not interested in completing the Polavaram dam, it should fight and hand over the construction responsibility to the Centre, he said, adding that the credit for stalling the Polavaram works in the name of reverse tenders goes squarely to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The CPI leader said it is not proper on the part of the Chief Minister neglecting the much beneficial Polavaram project which has hydro power generation also which is more useful to Uttarandhra and the Godavari districts' growth.

Criticising the state government providing only Rs 2,000 to the Godavari flood-affected while Telangana provided Rs 10,000 to the families of inundated villages, he demanded the government to provide proper relief measures immediately in the affected areas.

Accusing the government of trying to stop free power supply under guise of fixation of meters to agriculture connections, he said his party along with like-minded parties will stoutly oppose any dilution in the free power supply to farmers. CPI state secretariat member Eswaraiah, district secretary Murali and others were present.