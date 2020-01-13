CPI to prepare action plan

Vijayawada: Stating that the CPI would intensify agitation against CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens), party national general secretary D Raja said on Sunday that party would hold a meeting in New Delhi on Monday with the secular parties and supporters of democracy to prepare an action plan to put pressure on the Union government to withdraw the NRC and CAA.

He said protests were continuing across India against the implementation of NRC, NPR and CAA.

Addressing the media at state party office here, Raja said the BJP government was misleading the people with vigorous campaign in favour of CAA and NRC.

He explained the decisions taken by the national CPI executive committee meeting held on January 11. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah had destroyed the democracy in the country and the government enacted laws like NRC and CAA against the fundamental principles of democracy and secularism.

He said the CPI will conduct vigorous campaign in the country from January 26, the Republic Day, to January 30, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi opposing the NRC and CAA.

He demanded that the YSRCP and the TDP spell out their stand on the NRC and CAA. He also said the party had passed a resolution that Amaravati be continued as the capital of Andhra Pradesh and the party was against the proposal of three capitals.

Referring to Indian economy, Raja said the downturn intensified since NDA 2 came to power. He said the government had opened doors for foreign direct investment in many sectors besides disinvesting public sector companies, pushing the economy further into crisis.

He noted that public sector undertakings like BSNL and MNTL were in deep crisis. The CPI leader said the party national executive committee meeting discussed various national and Andhra Pradesh issues during the meeting in Vijayawada.