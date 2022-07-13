CPI urges CM YS Jagan to solve civic workers problems

Vijayawada: Communist party of India (CPI) state secretary K Ramakrishna appealed to the Chief Minister to take remedial measures to make the sanitary workers withdraw the strike by solving their demands immediately. He demanded health allowances for the civic workers should be released so that protests may not occur.

He said that the civic workers launched indefinite strike on Monday demanding solution to their long-standing problems which remained unsolved for the last three years. He said not a single problem of contract and outsourcing employees were solved apart from the problems of NMR, sweepers and permanent sanitary workers.

Ramakrishna recalled that during the pandemic, civic workers extended their services without caring for their safety. "It is regrettable that the assurances given to the civic workers during 2019 elections were not implemented," he said.

The civic workers were compelled to protest amid heavy rains. CPI leader said that if garbage is not dumped properly on time in the rainy season then there are chances of outbreak of diseases. He appealed government to consider the demands of the civic workers so that they can resume their duties.