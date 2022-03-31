CPI wants white paper on state debts

Tirupati: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of pushing the state into quagmire of debts while imposing huge burden on people by raising various charges. He demanded a white paper on the debts of the state.

Addressing media at party office here on Wednesday, Ramakrishna, who was here after attending state level conference of artisans, questioned the government he could it present Rs 2.56 lakh crore budget while saying that the state has no revenue.

He demanded the government to clear doubts over Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) objections on spending of Rs 48, 000 crore on which finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy could not provide a satisfactory reply.

He alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was enjoying the inappropriate comments by his ministers and MLAs against his political rivals in media conferences which is tarnishing the image of the state in the country and wished that at least the new ministers who would soon take office observe some decorum.

The CPI leader claimed that about 25 crore employees and workers joined the two-day national strike, which shows the dissatisfaction among people towards Narendra Modi's 'anti-people' and 'anti-labour' government.

He demanded the state government to provide subsidy on diesel, petrol and cooking gas prices which have been skyrocketing for the last few months in the state, dealing a heavy blow to the poor.

AITUC state general secretary Obulesu, CPI state committee member Ramanjaneyulu, district secretary Ramanaidu, leaders Janardan, Murali, Viswanath and others were present.