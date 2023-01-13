CPI welcomes HC verdict on GO No 1

Vijayawada: Welcoming the High Court judgment on the GO No 1, CPI state council secretary K Ramakrishna said here on Thursday that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should take a wise decision and withdraw the impugned order immediately.

Ramakrishna was congratulated by his followers here after the High Court delivered the judgment suspending the GO No 1 and sending notices to the state government on Thursday.

He said that the government had been imposing several restrictions on people for the last three-and-a-half years and taking away the constitutional rights of people by keeping the leaders under house arrest whenever they give a call for an agitation or a meeting. On the pretext of a mishap at Kandukuru, the state government issued the impugned order to stifle the Opposition in the state. However, the order is being implemented only against the Opposition parties.

