‘Maha Police not cooperating’: K’taka Minister on Rs 400 crore robbery case

Bengaluru, Jan 26: The mystery surrounding the disappearance and robbery of Rs 400 crore and two trucks at Chorla Ghat, located on the border of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, continued on Monday.

The incident took a new turn with Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi stating that the Maharashtra police are not cooperating with the Karnataka Police in the investigation.

The incident came to light on Sunday. Karnataka Police maintained that the heist had taken place nearly three months ago and that they came to know about it only after the Maharashtra Police sent a letter seeking cooperation in the investigation.

Maharashtra Police have stated that the robbed currency notes were in the Rs 2,000 denomination, which has been banned by the Centre.

Karnataka Police have sent a team of officers to Nashik in Maharashtra, where the case is being investigated by the Nashik police. Karnataka police have officially stated that they are not aware of any further developments in the case.

Meanwhile, Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said that the Maharashtra Police are not cooperating with the Karnataka police in connection with the robbery case. “If anyone comes forward and lodges a complaint, our police will investigate the matter,” he said.

The minister also stated that there is confusion regarding the jurisdiction of the place of occurrence, as it is unclear whether the exact spot falls under Karnataka, Maharashtra or Goa.

Reacting to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s allegation that the money belonged to the Congress party, Jarkiholi ironically asked who had counted the money.

“There is no clarity on where the incident took place, nor is it clear what exactly happened,” he added.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar, speaking to the media on Monday in Udupi, said she was shocked after learning about the Rs 400 crore robbery. She said it must be investigated where the money came from and to whom it was meant to be delivered.

Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge stated, “It is not known to whom the Rs 400 crore that was looted belongs or what it is meant for. They are saying there are links to Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Whoever it belongs to, there should be a proper investigation into it.”

“If rotis are being made in Kalaburagi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to know of it. Why hasn’t he come to know about this money?” Priyank Kharge questioned.

He further said there is no way the money could be legal. “There must be an investigation. Those who have eaten salt will have to drink water,” he said.

Sources said that the money belonged to a Maharashtra-based real estate industrialist. On October 16, 2025, trucks carrying the money were allegedly hijacked at Chorla Ghat in Belagavi district, which borders Goa and Maharashtra.

Sources said a WhatsApp call was made to the realtor after the robbery. The caller, identifying himself as Sandeep Datta Patil, allegedly demanded Rs 100 crore if the money containing old currency denominations was to be returned. Later, the realtor and others allegedly kidnapped Sandeep Patil and tortured him for over a month. Patil later escaped and complained to a Nashik police station in Maharashtra.

Further sources stated that during police questioning, Sandeep Patil said he was kidnapped on October 22 in a Fortuner car and assaulted. The kidnappers allegedly told him that he was involved in the Chorla Ghat Rs 400 crore robbery. Sandeep Patil later released another video claiming that the amount involved was Rs 1,000 crore and that it was being transported in tankers.

Sources also claimed that the container trucks were carrying banned Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes and that the money was being transported to Tirupati to exchange it for new currency notes.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan stated that the Maharashtra Police had written a letter seeking cooperation in the investigation. Home Minister G. Parameshwara also said that Maharashtra police had sought assistance from Karnataka police.

“The investigation is at a preliminary stage. They have only shared information and sought cooperation. As of now, this is all we know,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that Nashik police have arrested six persons in connection with the case.



