CPM demands withdrawal of GO 390

Vijayawada (NTR District): Demanding immediate stopping of the auction of public spaces in the layouts across the State, the CPM activists staged a protest before the CRDA office here on Thursday. They raised slogans against the State government, alleging that it is trying to fill it coffers by selling public spaces forgetting the development of Krishna and Guntur districts.

They submitted a memorandum to the CRDA Commissioner appealing him to stop the auction of the public spaces in the layouts.

The CPM activists demanded withdrawal of GO 390, which is intended to auction the public spaces meant for public utilities. The activists burnt the copies of the GO.

Addressing the gathering, CPM State executive member Ch Babu Rao and State committee member Donepudi Kasinath alleged that the government had intended to hand over the public spaces to corporate houses instead of using them for public utilities.

Babu Rao said that the government is claiming that the public spaces are on sale only to mobilise funds for the construction of the capital city of Amaravati, but it is cheating the public. In fact, these public spaces are meant for government schools, hospitals and others, he pointed out. Babu Rao demanded that the government should bring pressure on the Centre to get necessary funds for the construction of the capital city.

He exhorted people to join the massive agitation to stop the government from selling the public spaces.

CPM leaders K Sridevi, B Ramana Rao, K Durga Rao, Ch Srinivas, Peer Saheb, Narsimhulu, Bongu Rambabu, Lakshmana and others participated.