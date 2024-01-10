Live
CPM flays PM Modi for using Lord Rama for politics
CPM politburo member MA Baby strongly criticized the central BJP for using the name of Lord Ram as a political ploy ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.
CPM politburo member MA Baby strongly criticized the central BJP for using the name of Lord Ram as a political ploy ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of acting like dictators and ignoring the concerns of opposition parties. Baby also condemned the BJP for bringing religion into politics, which he believed undermined the secular fabric of the country.
He claimed that the central government's actions regarding the Ram Temple and other religious matters showed a lack of respect for Lord Ram. In addition, CPM politburo member BV Raghavu warned that if the issues of Anganwadi centers were not addressed, the YCP government in the state would face political consequences and potentially lose power.
Raghavu criticized the government for trying to suppress public movements and using threats to handle the Anganwadi strike. He called for dialogue and peaceful resolution of the issues. Raghavu also expressed concern over recent laws that could potentially limit press freedom and urged for their withdrawal after consultations with media organizations