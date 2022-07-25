CPM lambasts govt for neglecting kidney patients

A Konduru (NTR District): The State government is neglecting victims of kidney diseases in several villages of A Konduru mandal, alleged CPM leaders while visiting kidney patients in the mandal.

CPM leaders Ch Babu Rao, S Ramakrishna Reddy, Jetti Venkateswara Rao, Alla Ammi Reddy, Soma Mohan Rao, S Somulu, Pambi Venkateswara Rao and others visited villages in Chimalapadu Harijanawada, Pedda Thanda and Chaitanya Nagar Tanda in the mandal on Sunday.

Expressing concern over the poor welfare measures being implemented in the villages, the CPM leaders pointed out that kidney patients are not receiving pensions or any other government help. The government is not supplying even clean water and medicines to the patients, they noted.

The CPM leaders demanded the government to respond immediately and help people from dying in A Konduru mandal.

Babu Rao said that so far 20 people died of kidney-related diseases in the last six months in 2022 and there were more deaths in the past. At least one person died in every house in Girijan Thandas. The YSRCP, which came to power three years ago, has completely ignored the welfare of kidney victims, he said. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has never conducted at least one review meeting with the officials of health department on kidney disease, which is highly irresponsible, he criticised.

Babu Rao said that kidney patients are selling their properties to undergo dialysis. 'The CM had completely forgotten his assurance that Arogyasri would be applicable if the treatment cost crosses Rs 1,000. The government is in pitiable condition that it could not provide medicines to kidney patients after conducting necessary medical tests,' he observed.

The CPM leaders demanded the government to collect the details of kidney deaths in the mandal and pay compensation to victims' families. They warned that they would launch massive agitation in phases, if the government did not respond favourably.

Referring to a particular case, Babu Rao said that Rambabu of Chimalapadu Pedda Thanda had undergone dialysis for 73 times but pension was not sanctioned to him. Though the matter was taken to the District Collector, his problem was not solved, he said.