CPM opposes Kovvada power plant

Srikakulam: CPM leaders said the proposed nuclear power plant (NPP) at Kovvada village in Ranastalam mandal will pose a threat to the safety of the people of north coastal districts. In a press conference here on Friday, CPM district secretary D Govinda Rao while recalling the announcement by Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh in Rajya Sabha regarding establishment of nuclear power plant, said that it will create problems for the residents. He said the area is earthquake-prone and not suitable for the establishment of NPP.

Stating that all the developed countries have closed nuclear power plants as they are very dangerous for the safety of public, he wondered why the Indian government is showing interest in the establishment of plant despite not having proper technology to mitigate its negative impacts.

The CPM leader said that if any untoward incident occurs in the plant after its completion, people from Chatrapur in Odisha to Visakhapatnam will be affected and added that it will also increase the pollution levels of the area.

He said that CPM will create awareness among people on negative impacts of the proposed NPP and appealed to the intellectuals and leaders of various political parties to fight against Centre's move unitedly. Party leaders G Simhachalam, K Nagamani, P Tejeswara Rao and other were present.