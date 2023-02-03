CPM terms Union Budget just a jugglery of numbers

Vijayawada (NTR District): Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leaders and activists took out a rally here on Thursday, protesting the injustice meted out to the people in general and Andhra Pradesh in particular, in the Union Budget presented in Parliament on Wednesday. Women activists participated in the rally with empty plates.

CPM State executive member Ch Babu Rao and State committee member Donepudi Kasinadh said that the budget was just jugglery of numbers and did not present any solution to the problems which the people are facing across the country. 'Moreover, the budget was in favour of corporate houses leaving the poor people in the lurch. Subsidies on food, fertilisers and cooking gas were withdrawn against the interests of the poor and the farmers,' they pointed out.

The CPM leaders alleged that the Modi government cut down allocation to NREGA instead of introducing urban employment programmes also. They pointed out that the budget did not mention special category status for AP, implementation of assurances in the bifurcation enactment, capital city or railway projects for the State. There was no mention of funds for Polavaram or metro rail for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, they added.

Babu Rao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu or even Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan did not raise their voice against the injustice done to the State. He appealed to the people to unite and agitate against the injustice.

The CPM leader said the allocations in the budget were not even nominal keeping in view of the inflation. He said the budget failed to mention the skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities. The hike in the standard deduction of income tax was useful for minuscule people.

He called upon the leaders of TDP and Jana Sena to launch an agitation along with the like-minded parties against the Centre and the inefficient State government. Babu Rao said that the CPM and other Left parties would continue to fight against the deceitful budget from February 22 for one week across the country.

CPM leaders Boyi Satyababu, B Ramana Rao, K Durga Rao, Y Subba Rao, P Krishnamurthy, B Chinna Rao, Korada Ramana, Shaik Peer Saheb, Ch Srinivas and others participated in the protest.