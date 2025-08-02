Live
CPR awareness programme organised
Guntur: Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi appreciated the efforts of Bhashyam management for organising a hands-on CPR awareness programme to educate students on how to save lives in emergencies from an early age.
She addressed the CPR awareness programme held in collaboration with Project Heart India and Bhashyam Educational Institutions at its main office here on Friday.
Co-founder, programme director, and Telangana state coordinator of Project Heart India, Dr Srinivas Ramaka mentioned that this was the first time in AP such a programme was officially launched. Guntur DM&HO, Dr Vijayalakshmi said that such efforts by Project Heart India were highly commendable as they educate people on life-saving techniques during emergencies.Superintendent of GGH Guntur, Dr Ramana Yasaswi praised the organisation’s widespread awareness efforts on CPR. Bhashyam Chairman Bhashyam Ramakrishna, vice-chairman Bhashyam Hanumantha Rao, Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra, AP State Coordinator of Project Heart India Dr Kodali Lavanya were present.