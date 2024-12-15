CRDA to hold crucial meet tomorrow

Guntur : Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana said the APCRDA meeting to be held on Monday will give its nod to call tenders for the development of State capital Amaravati at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

The APCRDA has earlier given its nod to invite tenders at a cost of Rs 22,000 crore for execution of development works in the State capital.

The Minister on Saturday visited Yerabalem, Navaluru and Mangalagiri. The designs for the development of roads were prepared by the Lee Associates. He also examined Vijayawada West bypass road works and gave suggestions to the NHAI officials.

Later, speaking to the media, Narayana said the govern-ment was developing the roads in the State capital Ama-ravati taking needs of the people for the next 30 years into consideration.

He further said that designs were being prepared to con-nect E-11 and E-13 roads to NH-16 and added that these roads will be connected through the forest lands. He made it clear that if anybody lose private properties due to E-11, E-13 roads, the government will do justice to them.

The aim of the government is to lay roads without creating problems to anybody and roads are being designed to al-low vehicles to pass through at a speed of 80 to 100 km per hour, he said.

The Minister said the Vijayawada West bypass road works were nearing completion and every km of Vijayawada West bypass road will connect to the state capital Amara-vati. He also examined the bridge being constructed across River Krishna River as a part of Vijayawada West bypass road.