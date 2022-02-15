Create awareness on digital banking services: Collector M Hari Narayanan

Chittoor: District Collector M Hari Narayanan has emphasised on creating awareness among common people on digital banking services in a big way to avail banking services. As per the instructions of RBI, the district has been celebrating Financial Literacy Week-2022 for a week.

Lead District Manager(LDM) M Seshagiri Rao along with various bank officials met District Collector at his chamber in Collectorate on Monday where the Collector released an awareness poster explaining the uses of digital banking services after he was explained about the awareness activities taken up by the banks as part of Financial Literacy Week.

Speaking on the occasion, he advised the public to be cautious while switching on to digital banking services and said the customers should not reveal their password, OTP, PIN, CVV to anybody to assure safety digital banking services. He added the digital banking allows the account holder to avail bank services round-the-clock, even on holidays. The awareness week will be ended on February 18. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) District Development Manager Sunil, Indian Bank Zonal Manager M Aruna, Sapthagiri Grameena Bank General Manager ASN Prasad, Union Bank Zonal Manager PDV Sarma, DCCB General Manager Lilly Catherin and SBI Regional Manager Srinivas were present.