Create awareness on laws among girl children: Judge

Create awareness on laws among girl children: Judge
DLSA secretary and senior civil judge I Karunakar addressing the girl students at NPS Mahila Degree College in Chittoor


on Monday


Due awareness should be created over the rights and laws of girl children among parents and managements of educational institutions, according to District Legal Services Authority secretary and senior judge I Karunakar.

Chittoor: Due awareness should be created over the rights and laws of girl children among parents and managements of educational institutions, according to District Legal Services Authority secretary and senior judge I Karunakar.


Participating as chief guest at women empowerment campaign held at NPS Women's Government Degree College here on Monday, he said all steps should be taken for enforcing Child Marriage Prohibition Act scrupulously by the police and women welfare department and the school going girls should have awareness over the devastation and foolishness of the child marriages evil too.


He appealed to teachers to lend their support in this regard and see each girl student should be quite aware of their rights and laws. Professor Usha Rani and College Principal Manohar also spoke.

