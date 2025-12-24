CREDAI Property Expo receives encouraging response

Visakhapatnam: Over14,000 visitors attended the three-day-long 11th CREDAI Property Expo organised here. Addressing the valedictory event as the chief guest, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said that owning a home is an emotional milestone.

He said that Visakhapatnam’s real estate sector has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. “The recent amendments to the Building Rules, 2017 are aimed at encouraging safe, sustainable and investor-friendly urban development,” he underlined.

Families, first-time homebuyers, investors and non-resident Indians turned up in large numbers as leading developers from the region showcased over 850 residential and commercial projects. Banks and allied service providers lent support offering housing loans and related assistance.

Affordable housing, gated communities, villas and ready-to-move-in homes emerged as the most sought-after segments at the fair. With strong footfall, quality enquiries, spot bookings and follow-up site visits, CREDAI Visakhapatnam president E Ashok Kumar said the response exceeded expectations.

Chapter secretary V Sreenu said better layout planning and effective crowd management ensured smooth visitor movement and productive interactions between buyers and developers.

The valedictory programme saw the presentation of BR Raju Memorial Awards 2025 to meritorious B.Arch students of Andhra University. Convener of the expo Ch Govida Raju, CREDAI Andhra Pradesh president Bayana Srinivas Rao also spoke on the occasion.

The three-day event was held at the Gadiraju Palace Convention Centre on Beach Road.