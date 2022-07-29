Credai to conduct 3-day property show in Tirupati

Tirupati: Credai Tirupati Chapter will be organising a three-day Build Tech and Property Show at PLR Convention Hall in the city from July 29. Addressing the media persons at its local office here on Thursday, Credai Tirupati Chapter Chairman M Ramprasad Rao said the Credai was conducting property show every year in the city for creating awareness among buyers, who purchase house sites and those who want to construct own house using the building and construction material.

He said the property show would provide all sort of required information for those who construct houses within their budget besides providing information on builders and building materials.

Many construction companies were also attending the show to exhibit their products from AP and from neighbouring states such as Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He hoped the property show will be helpful to both local builders and those constructing their houses.

Credai secretary Rajesh Babu and treasurer M Prabhakar were present.