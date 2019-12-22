Trending :
Cricket tournament in city from tomorrow: Deputy CM Alla Nani

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani told the participating players to excel and prove their mettle at the upcoming cricket tourney which would commence...

Eluru: Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani told the participating players to excel and prove their mettle at the upcoming cricket tourney which would commence from December 24 at Eluru.

The minister said that these tournaments would enable the players to prove their skills and said that sports help the youth to lead a peaceful and stress-free life.

He expressed his delight that Sneha Brundam was organising these cricket tournaments every year in Eluru to encourage sports among youth and also giving away huge prize money to the players which is a good sign, he said.

Sneha Brundam representative K Nageswara Rao said that the cricket players for the tournament will be selected on December 24 and the three-day tournament would also be commenced on the same day. The winning team will be given prize money on Sankranthi festival along with a certificate of participation.

Sneha Brundam members G Reddy, Bhaskar, Chandu, Riyaz Ali Khan, K Bhaskar Rao and others were present.

