Crime rate in AP has declined by 6 per cent, says DGP at a press meet on Sunday

AP DGP Gautam Sawang said the crime rate has decreased by six per cent in AP. Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, he told the AP police's performance in 2019 was outlined. He asserted that women's safety is a top priority. He added that Maoists activity is limited to two districts (Visakhapatnam and East Godavari). Gutka, sand, belt shafts and cannabis are said to be a hoax. Gambling and poker clubs affecting the public have been closed. He told the Disha bill will be implemented effectively.

DGP said that a zero FIR had been registered in all police stations in AP. "AP police have been recognized at the national level. Prime Minister Modi applauded the police department with SKOCH award," DGP said.

He said the weekly offs are being implemented for the police. It was also revealed that the police had taken up volunteer work in the villages. He said that for the first time in the country, the state govt had launched welfare schemes. DGP said the Spandana program was being conducted effectively