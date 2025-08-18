Criminal cases for diversion of fertilisers

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has issued a stern warning that criminal cases will be filed against anyone who diverts even a single kilogram of fertiliser. Amidst the ongoing Kharif season, he emphasised that the government is giving top priority to farmers’ welfare and ensuring an abundant supply of fertilizers.

During a teleconference with officials from the agriculture, cooperative, and revenue departments, the collector stated that there is no shortage of fertilisers in the district. He directed officials to maintain continuous supervision to ensure that every farmer receives their rightful share of fertilisers. He stressed the importance of transparency and accuracy in all fertiliser transactions. “Every record, both physical and online, must be perfect,” he said. He also urged officials to educate farmers on the appropriate use of fertilisers and to avoid over-purchasing.

According to the collector, the district currently has a total of 23,820 metric tons of fertilizers, including 6,388 metric tons of urea, as well as DAP, MOP, SSP, and other complexes.

He highlighted the multiple benefits of using Nano fertilisers, such as Nano urea and Nano DAP, noting that they improve crop quality and yield while reducing soil, air, and water pollution. He explained that Nano fertilisers are more affordable than traditional ones and are easy to spray.

To address any complaints or provide information regarding fertiliser supply, a control room has been set up at the Collectorate with the number 91549 70454. He ordered that this number be prominently displayed at all fertilizer shops and societies.

Be alert for rains and floods, officials directed

In a separate directive, the collector instructed officials to be on high alert for heavy rains and potential floods over the next three days. He ordered that clear warning boards be displayed at all river crossings and streams.

He also stressed that officials must remain in the field to continuously monitor the situation. The teleconference was attended by joint collector S Ilakkiya, District Agriculture Officer DMF Vijayakumari, and other senior officials.