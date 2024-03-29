Crispy speeches, witty jibes at Jagan

Vijayawada: The TDP rank and file seems to be getting re-charged with the new style of campaign taken up by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu where the cadre was seeing him as a transformed leader during Prajagalam public meetings. They say Naidu was this time emanating charisma through his cheerful speeches and punchy jibes at Jagan.

Despite the scorching sun, large crowds have been thronging to his roadshows, demonstrating unwavering support and patiently listened to his crisp speeches, frequently erupting into cheers. Naidu has promised to increase monthly old age pensions from the present Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 to all eligible men and women who are in their evening of life. Naidu has repeatedly been emphasizing that unlike Jagan Mohan Reddy he would press wealth buttons and create wealth and then distribute the same to the people. His other guarantees include 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme in which he would transfer for each child's education Rs 15,000 and if there are three children, he would transfer Rs 45,000 into mother's accounts. Besides, free travel to women in RTC buses, the TDP supremo said, adding that he would extend an incentive of Rs 20,000 to every small and marginal farmer's bank accounts. He would restore 90 percent subsidy to farmers for drop and sprinkler irrigation. As assured, he would bring a law for the protection of BCs.

Naidu also made it clear that like Jagan he will not promise total prohibition because it was not feasible but would reduce the prices and supply quality liquor. Another major promise is that there would be no hike in power charges and would implement area specific manifesto.

He also explains in detail why the TDP had joined the NDA and how the support of the Union government was necessary to restore the financial health of the state.