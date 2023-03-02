Cross bund proposed across Kunavaram major drain
District Collector Himanshu Shukla says due to the formation of this cross bund, the entry of salt water directly from Bay of Bengal will be curtailed
The cross bund is proposed at a feasible location, i.e., at km 3.60 in S Yanam village limits of Uppalaguptham mandal. The CAD committee has sanctioned the works, valued at Rs 7.40 lakh. District Collector Himanshu Shukla stated that due to the formation of this cross bund, the entry of salt water directly from Bay of Bengal will be curtailed, as this drain is subjected to direct tidal action. Also, construction of this cross bund will facilitate storing the water in its infalling medium, minor, and revenue drains during rabi season to feed water to the cultivable lands by gravity or by pumping. By taking the above measures, water scarcity to feed the crops in rabi season will be taken care of and will facilitate the ayacuts to save their crops in an extent of about 6,000 acres in Uppalaguptam and Katrenikona mandals.