Cross bund proposed across Kunavaram major drain

In view of reduction in anticipated inflow forecast because of the drought condition prevailing and acute shortage of water, it is proposed to provide cross bunds across major, medium and minor drains at feasible locations. Kunavarm major drain is one of the major drains in Godavari Central delta, and it starts from the confluence of Rangarajucodu medium drain and old Samanasa minor drains near Kunavaram village and runs for a length of 10.236 km through the villages of Kunavaram, S Yanam, Raghavulupeta and N Kothapalli in Uppalaguptam mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. It emptied into the Bay of Bengal. The total catchment area of the Kunavaram drain is 90.52 sqkm (22,368 acres) and the maximum flood discharge is 56.92 cusecs.





The cross bund is proposed at a feasible location, i.e., at km 3.60 in S Yanam village limits of Uppalaguptham mandal. The CAD committee has sanctioned the works, valued at Rs 7.40 lakh. District Collector Himanshu Shukla stated that due to the formation of this cross bund, the entry of salt water directly from Bay of Bengal will be curtailed, as this drain is subjected to direct tidal action. Also, construction of this cross bund will facilitate storing the water in its infalling medium, minor, and revenue drains during rabi season to feed water to the cultivable lands by gravity or by pumping. By taking the above measures, water scarcity to feed the crops in rabi season will be taken care of and will facilitate the ayacuts to save their crops in an extent of about 6,000 acres in Uppalaguptam and Katrenikona mandals.



