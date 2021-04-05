CRPF jawan hailed from Sattenapalli dies in Maoists firing

Guntur : CRPF jawan Sakhamuri Murali Krishna 32 hails from Sattenapalli of Guntur district.

Died in the Maoists firing in Chhattisgarh.His family members received information on Sunday night. His Parents have decided to perform his marriage on May 22 next month. His father Sakhamuri Ravindra,his mother Vijayakumari are making arrangements for performing his marriage. Unfortunately he lost his life in firing by Maoists while on duty.

Murali Krishna joined CRPF six years ago and was working in the Cobra -210 wing. A pall of gloom descended in Sattenapalli with sudden demise.

Sakhamuri Ravindra, Vijayakumari shocked and been. Mourning with death of their son.