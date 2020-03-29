Crux of Corona: Man in home quarantine could not participate in mother's funeral at Ongole

Ongole: The fate of a man forced him to not perform the last rites of his mother, though he is in the home in Ongole on Sunday. Due to the unavoidable conditions, he witnessed the cremation procedures through live video streaming.

The wife of a former chairman of Ongole dairy is ill for a while and the family members planned to let her go under the knife at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. To follow up with the procedures and assist her, their son returned to Ongole from foreign but was ordered for home quarantine for 14 days. As there is no option left, the family members took the woman to Hyderabad, but the surgery failed. She breathed her last at home in Ongole on Saturday.

Due to the lockdown in force, the family organized the cremation with social distance conditions. They decided to continue the quarantine of the man keeping in view of the risk to public health, while the wife and children of the man are unable to come to India from abroad. They made arrangements for the live streaming of the cremation and shared the link to the man for witnessing the procedure as his father performing them.