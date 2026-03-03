Crystal engg driving jobs across key industries

Vijayawada: Crystal engineering, a key branch of supramolecular chemistry, is playing a vital role in addressing the needs of pharmaceutical, petrochemical, forensic, food, and healthcare industries, said Dr D Rambabu, Professor at the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.

He was speaking at a programme organised on Monday in the seminar hall of the Chemistry Department at PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science in Vijayawada. Dr Rambabu noted that students who acquire strong knowledge in chemistry have vast employment opportunities in both teaching and research fields. He explained that crystal engineering significantly influences sectors such as the pharmaceutical industry, fertiliser production, food processing, and environmental protection.

Highlighting its scientific importance, he said crystal engineering enables modification of the crystalline structure of drugs without altering their basic chemical composition, thereby improving their performance under specific conditions. On the occasion, Vice-Principal Dr M Manoranjani and Assistant Professor David Raju felicitated Dr Rambabu in recognition of his academic contributions.