CS directs public awareness drive for 2027 Census

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand directed district collectors to create widespread public awareness about the 2027 Census to ensure that the exercise is conducted smoothly and effectively across Andhra Pradesh.

The chief secretary held a video conference from the Secretariat with district collectors on Thursday to review preparations for the upcoming census, the establishment of MSME parks in 175 Assembly constituencies, allocation of land for the construction of dispensaries and IMS hospitals, and measures to strengthen positive public perception.

While reviewing census preparedness, Vijayanand stressed that public cooperation is critical for the successful conduct of the census and called upon collectors to take proactive steps to sensitise citizens. He clarified that the state census director has already issued detailed guidelines, which must be strictly followed to ensure a seamless census process.

The chief secretary also instructed state census director J Nivas to prepare and circulate special IEC (Information, Education and Communication) material to all districts to enhance public awareness about the 2027 Census.

Earlier, Vijayanand reviewed the progress of the proposal to establish 175 MSME parks, one in each Assembly constituency, and later discussed issues related to land allocation for new dispensaries and IMS hospitals.

Speaking during the meeting, state census director Nivas said the last census was conducted in 2011 and the next census is scheduled for 2027. He explained that the census will be conducted in two phases—the House Listing and Housing Census in the first phase, followed by Population Enumeration in the second phase.

He noted that the Central Government issued a Gazette notification on June 16, and a separate notification for the first phase was issued on January 7.

Nivas said that a preparatory meeting with District Collectors had already been held and that all relevant guidelines had been communicated. He explained that the district collector will function as the principal census officer at the district level, the Municipal Commissioner at the municipal corporation level, while RDOs, tahsildars and BDOs will serve as charge officers at the mandal level.

He added that government employees, teachers, Swarna Gramam and ward staff, and local body employees will be engaged as enumerators and supervisors, and that appropriate remuneration will be provided. The House Listing and Housing Census will be conducted from April 1 to September 30 this year.

Nivas also informed that training programmes for Principal Census Officers and Municipal Commissioners will be organised in the third week of February.

Special chief secretary (state services) S S Rawat and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain also attended while industries and commerce secretary N Yuvaraj, information and public relations director K S Viswanathan, district collectors and other senior officials participated virtually.