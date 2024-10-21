CSE issues guidelines on teacher transfers, deputation

Srikakulam: The Commissioner of School Education (CSE) has issued guidelines to all the district educational officers (DEOs) to prevent illegal transfers and deputations. These guidelines came in the wake of several complaints and representations made by the teachers representing various unions on transfers and deputations made by the DEOs without following rules and regulations. In Srikakulam, an LFL HM from Kotari Primary School in Itchapuram mandal was transferred to Madanapuram Primary School in Burja mandal. At Kotari village, girl child population is more but literacy is low due to the reason a woman teacher was elevated as headmaster (HM) for the school under the Low Female Literacy (LFL) category.



Her transfer was opposed by other teachers who described it as “illegal”.

A school assistant of biological sciences (BS) working at Budumuru High School in Laveru mandal was deputed as nodal officer to coordinate with police and other departments to achieve the government goal of ‘Ganja free Srikakulam district’. His deputation is also being opposed by several teachers. An IT cell is situated at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam to monitor the online attendance system of the teachers of the region where more than five teachers were sent on deputation from Srikakulam.