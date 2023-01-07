CT dept woman staffer alleges harassment by higher official

Srikakulam: A woman employee of commercial tax department in Srikakulam alleged that an Assistant Commissioner of the department is harassing her regularly.

The woman employee, A Rajeswari working as assistant executive officer (AEO) in the commercial tax department said that she is also serving as president for commercial tax department employees' division level association and also district general secretary for AP Government Employees Association (APGEA). She said that she belongs to SC category. Taking advantage of her poor social status, the AC is harassing and stopped salary for December month of 2022 year without any reason, she alleged.

She lodged a complaint with the district collector, Shrikesh B Lathkar at collector's office in Srikakulam on Friday. In her complaint, she said that the AC with support of head clerk and other employees is mounting pressure on her to resign her two posts in commercial tax and government employees associations.