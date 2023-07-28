CUAP set up to fulfill aspirations of state people, says V-C

Anantapur: The Central University of Andhra Pradesh holds a special place in the Indian university system as it was born out of a promise made by Government of India under the AP Reorganization Act 2014 to fulfil the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh people on the eve of its bifurcation. It revolutionised education system by implementing the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP).

In a report released to the media on Thursday on the occasion of third anniversary of NEP unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve the quality of education, Vice-Chancellor S A Kori observed, India being rich in human resources, the NEP 2020 is expected to bring remarkable changes in social, economic, political, cultural and technical facets of our nation through skill-oriented curricula.

The two-year old infant university took up a comprehensive discussion on the NEP by including scholars from different parts of India.

In the process of transforming itself into a multidisciplinary institution, CUAP introduced MSc Applied Psychology, MTech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, MSc Mathematics, MBA, and MSc Molecular Biology programmes and proposes to start MSc Space Technology.

To facilitate multiple pathways of learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes, all students pursuing UG and PG programmes at CUAP have been given option to do Diploma in English Communication, Cyber Security and Diploma in Mobile Journalism.

The University also established Dr Ambedkar Centre for Excellence (DACE) in 2022 to offer high quality free coaching facilities to SC students for the Civil Services examinations to be conducted by UPSC.

Multiple entry and exit in academic programmes was another initiative undertaken by CUAP. Since its inception, the varsity has offered two sector-specific BVoc Programmes in Tourism and Travel Management and in Retail Management and Information Technology, where multiple entry and exit options are available for students.

Physical accessibility is yet another aspect CUAP focuses on. Even on its transit campus, the Academic Block and Boys’ Hostel and Girls’ Hostel are made disabled-friendly. The varsity provides scribes to the visually challenged students when taking the examinations.

The CUAP offers Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), multiple entry/exit options, MOOCs and Add-on courses, Open Electives and the student has the option to choose a course across disciplines.

CUAP is gearing up for the PhD programme, the highest in any HEI. The guidelines for admission to the PhD programme have been framed and registration for it commences in the academic year 2023-24.

The varsity also introduced courses in Universal Human Values, Professional Ethics, Human Rights, and Constitution of India besides launching courses in Environmental Studies, Ecotourism, and Sustainable Tourism.