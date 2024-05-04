Actress Nazia opens up about transformation for role in ‘Tipppsy’

Actress Nazia, set to dazzle audiences in the upcoming movie 'Tipppsy,' recently revealed the meticulous process behind her portrayal of the character Iris. Known for her debut in the Hindi film 'Say Yes to Love,' Nazia shared insights into the dedication and preparation required to embody her bold and outspoken character.

Nazia's decision to take on the role of Iris was influenced by her positive experience working with director Deepak Tijori on a previous project. "The experience of working with him on 'Tom, Dick and Harry Returns' was so good," she recalled, highlighting the director's influence on her decision to join the cast of 'Tipppsy.'

Describing her character as bold and outspoken, Nazia delved into the complexities of Iris, a woman unafraid to assert herself in any situation. "There are scenes in this film where I had to come out of my own inhibitions and cocoon because she is very outspoken," Nazia explained, shedding light on Iris's fearless demeanor.

The transformation into Iris required meticulous attention to detail, including specially designed tattoos selected by the director to enhance the character's authenticity. "It took hours to get ready, but the experience of getting into the skin of the character was just phenomenal," Nazia remarked, underscoring the immersive nature of her preparation.

'Tipppsy,' boasting a stellar cast including Alankrita Sahai, Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Harjinder Singh, and Sonia Birje, is set to hit theaters on May 10. With Nazia's portrayal of Iris promising to captivate audiences, the film is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.