Big B reunites with Rajinikanth for 'Vettaiyan’: ‘Honoured to be with the Thala’

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan and Tamil cinema’s iconic starRajinikanth have reunited for the upcoming film 'Vettaiyan'. The shooting of the film is underway in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Big B took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Rajini as he expressed his delight in working with him again.

In the picture, shared by Big B, both actors can be seen dressed in sleek and stylish suits as they share a warm hug.

Big B penned a heartfelt note in the caption as he wrote: “I’m honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again. He hasn’t changed at all, the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness (sic).”

'Vettaiyan’, which marks the reunion of the two of the biggest stars of Indian cinema after 33 years, was tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 170’. Big B and Thalaivar last worked together in the Hindi film ‘Hum’, directed by Mukul Anand which was released in 1991. ‘Hum’ was a massive rage in the 1990s and a huge success.

The film also starred Govinda, Anupam Kher, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, and Kader Khan in pivotal roles. It is also remembered for its song ‘Jumma Chumma De De’.