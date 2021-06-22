Curfew to be implemented from 2 pm in Chittoor city

Chittoor: Though curfew is to be enforced from 6 pm from Tuesday onwards in the entire State as per the orders of State government, the Chittoor City Covid Task Force Committee has decided to enforce curfew from 2 pm onwards as a precautionary measure in view of the spike in Covid cases, according to P Viswanath, Municipal Commissioner.

Presiding over the City Covid Task Force Committee meeting held at Municipal meeting hall on Tuesday , he said that Chittoor Chamber of Commerce has come forward voluntarily to wind up their business transactions by 2 pm every day in order to effectively contain Covid-19 in the city.

Chittoor city has registered the highest number of cases in the district after Tirupati during the last few days.

Chittoor DSP N Sudhakar Reddy made it clear that stringent action would be taken against the violators of Covid regulations as per Disaster Management Act. He reiterated that curfew would be enforced strictly after 2 pm in the city.

He sought the cooperation of people,business establishments, provisions and textile shops, hotels and malls in this regard.

No services would be extended to people who fail to wear face mask and maintain physical distance at the provisions shops, medical shops, vegetable markets and other commercial centres, the DSP said.

Chittoor tahsildar Subramanyam, Chamber of Commerce president Mahesh, Chittoor One Town CI Narasimhulu and others were present.