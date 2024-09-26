Cutting-edge FSSAI lab to be set up in Tirumala

Tirupati : In a significant move to ensure the safety and quality of food products in the temple town, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced the establishment of cutting-edge food testing laboratories in Tirumala. It was learnt that the FSSAI may spend Rs 22 crore for the lab.

TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao had also confirmed the central government’s decision to establish the lab in Tirumala recently. In his efforts to streamline the procurement process and to get quality ingredients following the adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of Srivari laddu, the EO initiated discussions with FSSAI to lend a helping hand in the procurement of raw materials for the preparation of prasadams, including Anna Prasadam. Accordingly, the temple officials have been making arrangements for the establishment of a dedicated laboratory.



Through the FSSAI lab, all the norms can be strictly followed during the procurement of raw materials and the TTD is preparing to set up standard operating procedures for the process.

According to officials, this advanced facility will cover a broad spectrum of food testing parameters. It was learnt that the upcoming lab at Tirumala will be constructed at 12,000 square foot in a two-storied building with a budget of Rs 22 crore. The Institute of Preventive Medicine may facilitate between FSSAI and TTD in this task.

As part of this advanced lab, Rs 5 crore microbiology wing, latest testing equipment worth Rs 9 crore and other basic equipment with Rs 6 crore will be purchased. It may be noted that the TTD annually spends Rs 800 crore on procuring 30 to 40 essential raw materials, including ghee for various offerings to Lord and its Annadanam scheme. Yet, it is not having a comprehensive quality assurance system wherein the FSSAI has stepped in to fill the void and make the safety and standards of food preparations.

Further, it was also learnt that the FSSAI had come forward to set up the lab in 2023-24 itself which the previous government had ignored. Now, the EO has plunged into action towards bringing the lab as soon as possible for use. He wrote a letter to the Medical and Health department recently allocating the site for the lab in Tirumala. Once this is in place, TTD would be able to have more transparency in the procurement process and maintain quality in the offerings to Srivaru and in Anna Prasadam to devotees as well.