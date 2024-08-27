CVSO inspects four Mada streets at Tirumala

Tirumala: The chief vigilance and security officer of TTD Sreedhar inspected the four Mada streets to asses the movement of Vahana Sevas during the ensuing annual Brahmotsavam along with other officials on Monday.

As a part of his inspection he verified the starting point at Vahana Mandapam, rope parties, the exit and entry points especially on the day of Garuda Seva and related issues and made valuable suggestions to the respective officials.

EEs Subramanyam, Sudhakar, Dy EO (Health) Asha Jyothi, health officer Madhusudhan Prasad, VGOs Nandakishore, Surendra, Ramkumar, temple AVSO Manohar and others were also present.