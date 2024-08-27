  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CVSO inspects four Mada streets at Tirumala

CVSO inspects four Mada streets at Tirumala
x
Highlights

The chief vigilance and security officer of TTD Sreedhar inspected the four Mada streets to asses the movement of Vahana Sevas during the ensuing annual Brahmotsavam along with other officials on Monday.

Tirumala: The chief vigilance and security officer of TTD Sreedhar inspected the four Mada streets to asses the movement of Vahana Sevas during the ensuing annual Brahmotsavam along with other officials on Monday.

As a part of his inspection he verified the starting point at Vahana Mandapam, rope parties, the exit and entry points especially on the day of Garuda Seva and related issues and made valuable suggestions to the respective officials.

EEs Subramanyam, Sudhakar, Dy EO (Health) Asha Jyothi, health officer Madhusudhan Prasad, VGOs Nandakishore, Surendra, Ramkumar, temple AVSO Manohar and others were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X