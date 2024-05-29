Cyber fraudsters rob couple of Rs 1.85L

Yemmiganur(Kurnool district): A couple was robbed of Rs 1.85 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The incident came to light at Yemmiganur on Tuesday.

According to information, Nurullah and his wife Rizwana are staying st NTR Colony in Yemmiganur town. Some time ago the couple received 2 credit cards, one for Nurullah and the other for Rizwana, from RBL bank.

Following the receipt of the credit cards, the couple has received a call asking them to activate their cards or they will be deactivated. For activating, the callers asked them to tell the four numbers furnished on the backside of the credit cards.

The couple acted as advised by them. The couple was then advised to reveal the received One Time Password (OTPs). After they disclosed the OTP, the total sum of Rs 1.85 lakh was withdrawn from their account in two to three transactions.

Shocked over the withdrawal of amount, the couple rushed to Cyber Crime department and lodged a complaint. The police after filing a case under relevant sections have taken up investigation, stated the source.

The police department has always been cautioning people to be vigilant and protect themselves from cyber fraudsters. They were also advising not to click any anonymous links. Before answering or clicking the calls or links enquire with your bank manager whether they were sent by them or not. This will save them falling prey to cyber fraudsters.