Cyclone Asani: Eight fishermen rescued from sea

Machilipatnam: As many as eight fishermen, who went missing in Bay of Bengal due to the impact of cyclone Asani, were rescued on Thursday. Krishna district police and marine police in association with the officials of fisheries and revenue departments, and coast guards rescued them.

Eight fishermen ventured into the sea in a boat (number IND AP K2 MO 795) from Gilakala Dindi village of Krishna district at 8 pm on May 8, ignoring the orders of the officials not to enter the sea in view of Asani cyclone.

Due to gales and rough weather in the sea, their boat went about 100 km into the sea. They lost contact with their families since May 9 as the sea turned rough and the boat lost balance and went deep into the sea.

Krishna district police came to know about eight fishermen venturing into the sea and started searching with the help of marine police and coast guard. They found the boat at 3 pm on Thursday near Malakaya Lanka village and brought them back safely to Gilakaladindi near Machilipatnam.

Speaking to the media in Machilipatnam on Thursday, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said the eight fishermen belongs to Uppada village of Kakinada district came to Krishna district and later ventured into the sea and went missing. He said the fishermen failed to control the boat and it went 100 km deep into the sea due to gales.

SP Kaushal said two teams were formed and sent to Varlagondi Tippa and Palakayatippa directions. District police also alerted Kakinada district police and Visakhapatnam Navy commander on the missing of eight fishermen.

Stating that the government has issued orders asking fishermen not to venture into sea due to cyclone Asani, the SP warned that police will take stern action against fishermen, who venture into sea when the government bans fishing during cyclones or any other calamities.

Machilipatnam DSP Masum Basha, Bandar RDO, Marine police officials, coast guard, fisheries and other departments visited Gilakaladindi where the rescued fishermen came from sea.