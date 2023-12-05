Live
Cyclone Michaung hits coast at Bapatla, rains to lash north Coastal Andhra
Cyclone Michaung has made a landfall near Bapatla, causing heavy rainfall in several districts of North Coastal Andhra, including Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, and Visakhapatnam. The storm is moving slowly northward, with wind gusts reaching 90 to 100 kmph and sometimes 110 kmph.
The intensity of the winds has reduced in Chennai and Nellore districts, but rains are expected to continue. The weather department has warned of the possibility of the sea surging in flooded areas and has advised people to stay alert.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture out. Additionally, Rayalaseema and Telangana districts are also experiencing heavy rainfall, which is expected to persist for another 24 hours.
