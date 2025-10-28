Cyclone Montha to bring heavy rains to Anantapur

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand directed officials to take all necessary precautionary and relief measures to ensure that people in Anantapur district do not face any hardship due to the impact of Cyclone Montha, which is expected to bring heavy rains to the region.

Reviewing the preparedness with district officials at the Revenue Bhavan on Monday, the Collector said that although the cyclone may not cause severe damage in the district, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely. He said control rooms have been set up at the district headquarters (Phone: 8500292992), as well as at Revenue Division and mandal offices, to coordinate relief and response operations round-the-clock.

The Collector urged citizens to stay alert and contact the Command Control Room for assistance if required. He also advised people to avoid open areas, trees, electric poles, and fields during thunderstorms and lightning, and to remain indoors in safe buildings.

He instructed officials of departments such as Panchayat Raj, APSPDCL, Agriculture, and Revenue to stay prepared for emergency deployment to assist other cyclone-affected districts if needed.

Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, District Revenue Officer A. Malola, Special Deputy Collectors Mallikarjuna, Rammohan, and Anand, and other departmental heads participated in the review meeting.

The Collector reaffirmed that the district administration is closely monitoring the situation and is fully prepared to tackle any eventuality arising from the cyclone’s impact.