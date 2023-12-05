Cyclone: Naidu calls for urgent relief measures

Vijayawada: Expressing concern on the reports that the Michaung cyclone will have its serious impact on the state, the former chief minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday demanded the state government to immediately take up the relief measures.

In a statement here, Chandrababu wanted the state government to take urgent measures to see to it that the farming community does not get affected with the cyclone. Though the farmers had suffered heavy losses due to the untimely rains in the recent past, the state government has not responded as expected, he felt.

The TDP chief said that the farmers are already facing a lot of problems due to the restrictions imposed on grain purchase and demanded an immediate solution to their problem. He wanted the government to initiate urgent measures to set up shelters for the cyclone-hit and also supply necessary food for them.

Chandrababu called upon the TDP cadres and the party leaders to stand by the flood-hit farmers as several districts are likely to be affected by the cyclone. He told the party leaders to extend maximum possible assistance to the affected people.