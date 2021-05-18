Cyclone Tauktae alert: Parts of Rayalaseema to receive rain for next two days

The impact of cyclone Tauktae continues on two Telugu states, especially in Andhra Pradesh. Several districts are expected to receive light rains for the next couple of days and thundershowers at one or two places in Rayalaseema. However, the weather also cloudy due to the impact of the cyclone, and daytime temperatures dropped.

With this, the farmers expressed concerns that the crops in the fields would dry up. Meanwhile, due to the cyclone, rains occurred in Hyderabad. Heavy rains have hit Maharashtra and Gujarat due to the impact of the Tauktae cyclone. The winds were blowing at a speed of 185 kilometres per hour.

On the other hand, cyclone Tauktae crossed the coast near Porbandar-Mahuwala, and sea waves lashed the Veraval-Somnath coast. NDRF and SDRF teams took supportive measures, and the centre is reviewing the situation from time to time.