Cyclone threat in Bay of Bengal puts AP on alert

Amaravati: Streams in Agency areas of north coastal Andhra and Agency areas of Jangareddygudem, Buttayagudem and Jeeligumilli mandal were overflowing. Traffic movement between Jangareddygudem and other Agency areas got disrupted.

In Vizianagaram district, tanks and ponds are brimming with water. In the Mentada mandal, the main road reportedly got washed away. As a result, road connectivity for 10 villages was badly affected.

The weather office predicted a possible cyclone in the Bay of Bengal between North Andhra and South Odisha and warned fishermen not to venture into sea. APSDMA commissioner K Kannababu said there will be rainfall in North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

As per the data provided by AP State Disaster PS Kanapaka, Vizianagaram district received the highest rainfall of 155.75 mm. Meanwhile, the AP Disaster Management Authority alerted people on possible cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

Many low-lying areas in East Godavari district normal life was thrown out of gear in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram regions. Some low– lying areas, including Cinema Road, Madhura Nagar and Kakinada Rural and other adjoining areas are seen water logged.

In Konapapapet and U Kothapalli mandal, fishermen moved their boats to safer places. The seawater is overflowing on the road at Uppada. Some villages in U Kothapalli Mandal remained inundated and residents were forced to stay out of their houses. As per the directives of District Collector Ch Hari Kiran officials temporarily suspend the traffic between Kakinada –Uppada –Addaripet beach road.

Incessant rains reported across Srikakulam district since Sunday evening. Low-lying areas in urban areas in Srikakulam city, Amudalavalasa, Palakonda, Palasa, Itchapuram and Rajam were water logged.

West Godavari district recorded moderate to heavy rainfall in some mandals during the last 24 hours. According to information, Tallapudi mandal recorded the highest rainfall with 86.2 mm, Kovvuru mandal received 37.6 mm.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police Rahuldev Sharma alerted the police officials in the Agency region to be on high alert to prevent loss of life and property as majority of hill streams are overflowing.