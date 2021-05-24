Cyclone Yaas: East Godavari put on alert

Kakinada: Sea at Uppada coast here on Sunday turned rough under the influence of Yaas cyclone which is likely to cross the coast between Odisha and Bangladesh on May 26.

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) said that the cyclone will move north – north westwards and reach West Bengal, north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts. The officials said that the wind speed is expected to reach 90-100 km per hour gusting to 110kmph from May 26.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy directed the officials to be fully prepared to effectively deal with the situation caused by the impact of Yass cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. He said in the wake of the cyclone warning, fishermen in the district should not venture into the sea till May 27. He appealed to the fishermen in deep sea to return to the sea shore immediately.

He directed the officials to alert all fishermen in the district through all communication systems. He also directed the Agriculture Department officials to alert the farmers in the district in view of the high rainfall recorded due to the cyclone and take steps to prevent damage to grain and crops.

He said that the control rooms were set up at all divisional centres to operate round-the-clock to monitor cyclone control and relief operations.

He instructed the officials to conduct a wide awareness and campaign on storm warnings and precautions in the coastal villages. He asked them to be ready with assisted resettlement arrangements to move people to safer areas, if necessary.

Due to the Yaas cyclone forecast, the fishermen should not go into the sea. He instructed the officials to take measures to prevent any loss of life, property or crop.