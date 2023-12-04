Cyclonic rains hit normal life in Tirupati dist

Tirupati: Normal life in Tirupati district was disrupted due to the heavy rains that have been lashing since Saturday due to Cyclone Michaung. Various mandals including Vakadu, Pellakuru, Kalahasti, Yerpedu bore the brunt of the cyclone effect experiencing downpour.

Joint Collector DJ Balaji visited Chillakuru, Vakadu and mandals and reviewed the situation. He directed Tahsildars to take steps for supplying essentials and monitor streams, rivers, tanks and dams, which are receiving heavy inflow due to downpour. He directed all the mandal officials to remain at their work places and ensure no disruption in power and water supply.

SP P Parameshwar Reddy directed the police officials to take required steps to ensure safety of the people in low laying areas and to shift them to safer places, if necessary. He said special police teams and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) were deployed in rain-affected areas and directed the police personnel to take precautionary measures to avoid any loss of lives. The SP requested the people to contact dial 100 or police WhatsApp number 8099999977 for any emergency.

Meanwhile, Tirupati district received a cumulative rainfall of 2,212 mm, registering 65 mm average rainfall in the last 48 hours.

Srikalahasti, Thottambedu, Yerpedu, Renigunta, Buchi Naidu Kandriga, Pellakuru and Naidupeta recorded 10 to 12 cm rainfall, while another 10 mandals recorded 5 to 6 cm rainfall.