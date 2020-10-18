D Srinivasulu elected as Prakasam district president of APTOA

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh Technical Officers Association (APTOA) has conducted the elections for the district unit executive committee at the NGOs Home in Ongole on Sunday. The members elected D Srinivasulu as the president and K Srinivasa Rao as the secretary of the district unit along with the other members of the committee.



The APNGOs Prakasam district general secretary, RCh Krishna Reddy acted as the election officer while the general secretary of the APNGOs state committee Bandi Srinivasa Rao attended as the chief guest and saw the election process go on smoothly. The members elected J Ravi Babu, P Sivaraju, and Vijay Kumar as vice-presidents, Sk Jameela Begum as organizing secretary, Venkata Siva Krishna, P Jaffer Jilani as joint secretaries, UNB Prasad Rao as treasurer for the district committee.

The APNGOs association district president, K Sarath Babu, treasurer K Sivakumar, and others also congratulated the newly elected APTOA Prakasam district unit and wished them all success in future.