  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Daggubati Purandeshwari Condemns Minister Botsa Satyanarayana's Comments

Daggubati Purandeshwari Condemns Minister Botsa Satyanarayanas Comments
x
Highlights

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) AP President Daggubati Purandeshwari condemned the comments made by Minister Botsa Satyanarayana against Prime Minister...

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) AP President Daggubati Purandeshwari condemned the comments made by Minister Botsa Satyanarayana against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She raised concerns about the suitability of the land given by the state to the Visakha railway zone and questioned why the state could not provide additional funds if the center was willing to allocate more than 100 crores to the railway zone.

Purandeshwari urged Minister Botsa to reconsider his statements and think before making frivolous accusations. Earlier, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana criticized the BJP alleging of corruption and emphasized that the party has engaged in more corruption than any other in the country. He questioned why the BJP did not address the needs of the people of Andhra Pradesh, particularly regarding the steel plant. Satyanarayana also pointed out the BJP's history of changing stances, referencing Chandrababu's decision to alter the Polavaram project.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Modi's language, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana criticized the Prime Minister's tone as inappropriate. He emphasized the importance of speaking respectfully and with dignity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X