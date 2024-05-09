Daggubati Purandeshwari Condemns Minister Botsa Satyanarayana's Comments

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) AP President Daggubati Purandeshwari condemned the comments made by Minister Botsa Satyanarayana against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She raised concerns about the suitability of the land given by the state to the Visakha railway zone and questioned why the state could not provide additional funds if the center was willing to allocate more than 100 crores to the railway zone.

Purandeshwari urged Minister Botsa to reconsider his statements and think before making frivolous accusations. Earlier, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana criticized the BJP alleging of corruption and emphasized that the party has engaged in more corruption than any other in the country. He questioned why the BJP did not address the needs of the people of Andhra Pradesh, particularly regarding the steel plant. Satyanarayana also pointed out the BJP's history of changing stances, referencing Chandrababu's decision to alter the Polavaram project.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Modi's language, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana criticized the Prime Minister's tone as inappropriate. He emphasized the importance of speaking respectfully and with dignity.