BJP refutes BJD charge of violence

Dhenkanal: The BJP MLA candidate of Dhenkanal, Krushna Chandra Patra, has refuted BJD MLA candidate Sudhir Kumar Samal’s allegation that the saffron party is sponsoring violence.

On the other hand, the BJD is targeting the BJP workers at several places, Krushna said at a press conference on Thursday evening.

Krushna said their party worker Bishnu Nayak was attacked by the BJD workers. He alleged that the BJD workers, instigated by Sudhir, had hurled bombs at his house in Similia.

He said he had lodged a police complaint against the BJD supporters, adding that he was not happy with the steps taken by the police administration in this connection.

On Talabarkote Sarpanch husband’s involvement in violence, Krushna clarified that he is a retired Army personnel and was in no way involved in the violence against the BJD workers.

Krushna said the BJD has given tickets to two persons from the same family. Sudhir Samal was given MLA ticket and his nephew Abinash Samal was given Lok Sabha ticket for Dhenkanal constituency. People will oppose family politics, he said.

Sudhir Samal opposed the development works undertaken by Dhenkanal municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra as a result of which several projects got delayed, Krushna said.