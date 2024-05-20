Concentrate on your own States, retorts Naveen

  • Menu
Bhubaneswar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party’s senior leader Rahul Gandhi are likely to visit Odisha next week for campaigning in simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, AICC in-charge of Odisha, Ajoy Kumar, said Rahul and Kharge are expected to visit the State between May 26 and 28. The details of their visit would be finalised in two days, he said. “We have requested Priyanka Gandhi ji to come to Odisha for campaigning on May 25. However, she has a pre-scheduled public meeting in Uttar Pradesh on that day and then she will visit Himachal Pradesh. We have now requested her to visit Odisha on May 26,” Kumar said.

Rahul Gandhi had held an election rally in Cuttack on April 28 and Bolangir on May 15. Kharge had, on May 16, held a meeting in Kandhamal district and a press conference in Bhubaneswar.

