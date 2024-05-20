Live
- Macronutrient Intake Analysis and Dietary patterns across India
- AP netas make beeline to abroad ahead of poll results
- IPL 2024 playoffs: Schedule, timing, reserve day details
- SC refuses to entertain PIL against three new criminal laws
- There is Cong wave across the country: VH
- Air India Express flight makes emergency landing
- Ramagundam: Women urged to achieve financial independence
- Mobil 1 partners with RPPL to vroom in streets of Bengaluru
- Cases booked for violence in Palnadu district
- Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani's accent sparks debate online
Just In
Concentrate on your own States, retorts Naveen
Bhubaneswar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party’s senior leader Rahul Gandhi are likely to visit Odisha next week for campaigning in...
Bhubaneswar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party’s senior leader Rahul Gandhi are likely to visit Odisha next week for campaigning in simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State, a senior party leader said on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters here, AICC in-charge of Odisha, Ajoy Kumar, said Rahul and Kharge are expected to visit the State between May 26 and 28. The details of their visit would be finalised in two days, he said. “We have requested Priyanka Gandhi ji to come to Odisha for campaigning on May 25. However, she has a pre-scheduled public meeting in Uttar Pradesh on that day and then she will visit Himachal Pradesh. We have now requested her to visit Odisha on May 26,” Kumar said.
Rahul Gandhi had held an election rally in Cuttack on April 28 and Bolangir on May 15. Kharge had, on May 16, held a meeting in Kandhamal district and a press conference in Bhubaneswar.